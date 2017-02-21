Emory Eugene “Gene” Perritt, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday Feb. 19, 2017 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.

Mr. Perritt was born in Columbus County March 18, 1935 and was the son of the late Emery Monroe and Leicie Mae Britt Perritt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Maurice Perritt; a sister, Geraldine Williams; and two grandchildren, Dustin Shearon and Kristofor Perritt.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Bolivia and faithful servant of the Lord throughout his Christian Life. He was an avid fisherman. He retired from Ford Motor Company.

Final rites will be held at two o’clock in the afternoon Thursday, Feb. 23 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Bolivia with Rev. Anthony Clemmons officiating. Friends are cordially invited to a time of visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte is handling the arrangements.

Pallbearers will be, Doug York, Johnny Williams, Rick Hooks, Jamie Perritt, Dewayne Nance, Chuck Nance.

He is survived by his wife, Susan W. Perritt; five children, Jeff Perritt of Butler, Pa., Dan Perritt and wife Robin of Greenwood, Indiana, Robert Perritt of Leland, Roxanne Powell and husband Kenny of Shallotte, Rebecca Perritt of Wilmington; three sisters, Marian Hooks of Morrisville, NC, Hilda White of Whiteville, Linda Nance of Chadbourn; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family request with gratitude that memorial contribution’s in Gene’s name be directed to St. Jude’s Children Hospital at www.stjude.org.

