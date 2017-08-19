Erma Louella Baer, 80, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 at Premier Living and Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw. Born Feb. 15, 1937 in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Ira Grissinger and Lilly Mae Molt Grissinger and the widow of William James Baer. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one brother and three sisters.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21in Spivey Cemetery in Tabor City.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Fowler of Tabor City, Linda Barrera of Nakina; two sons, Kenneth Grissenger of Tabor City, Jess Baer of Florida; one brother, Howard Grissinger; one sister, Beatrice Grissinger; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.