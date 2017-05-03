Ernest Richard Hester

The News Reporter

Ernest Richard Hester, 87, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Gordon and Mary Edith Hester, two brothers, Broadus Hester and Ewen Hester; and one sister, Clarice Hester.
He was a Korean War veteran.


The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, CLC building, followed by a graveside service at 4 p.m. in the Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Bladenboro with Revs. Warren Hill and Chris Hefner officiating. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home of Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Ettaree Hester of the home; one brother, Kendrick Hester of Bladenboro; and one sister Hilda Coleman of Bladenboro.