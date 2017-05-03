Ernest Richard Hester, 87, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Gordon and Mary Edith Hester, two brothers, Broadus Hester and Ewen Hester; and one sister, Clarice Hester.

He was a Korean War veteran.



The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, CLC building, followed by a graveside service at 4 p.m. in the Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Bladenboro with Revs. Warren Hill and Chris Hefner officiating. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home of Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Ettaree Hester of the home; one brother, Kendrick Hester of Bladenboro; and one sister Hilda Coleman of Bladenboro.