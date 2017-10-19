Ernest Wells Jr., 76, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at Columbus Regional HealthCare in Whiteville. He was the son of the late Kate Lee Hyatt Wells and Ernest Quincey Wells. He was also preceded in death by two siblings, James Wells and Otis Wells. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. He is survived by one daughter, Anita W. Patrick of Bolton; one son, Shey Wells of Bolton; siblings, Marie Ahrens of Dover, Ark., Leamon Wells and Rubuart Wells, both of Branford, Fla., Herschel Wells of Clarkton, Ethel Ward of Clearwater, Fla. and Frances McGaha of Holiday, Fla.; and three grandchildren.

NR Boost