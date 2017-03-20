Essie Hayes Mercer, daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother, went to meet her Lord and Savior Friday, March 17, 2017 at her residence. Essie was preceded in death by her parents, C.H. and Bessie Hayes; husband, Addley Mercer; three brothers, E.S. Hayes, W.B. Hayes and C.H. Hayes; two sisters, Arizonia Hayes and Beda Buckelew; one nephew, Alan Hayes; and a grandson, Lee Harville.

Born June 2, 1924 to C.H. V. “Boad” and Nancy Bessie Hayes, Essie lived her entire life in the Cerro Gordo, Ward Station and Beaverdam communities of Columbus County. She graduated from Cerro Gordo High School and married James Addley Mercer.

Essie was passionate about pets and her garden. She loved God, her family, and her neighbors. Essie lived life determined, with a heart for helping others and with unending love for her children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20 at Beaverdam Original Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Buddy Seay officiating. Interment will be in Mercer Cemetery, Chadbourn. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.

She is survived by her sons, Mitchell and Larry Mercer, both of Chadbourn; two daughters, Nancy Harville (Jack) of Charlotte and Kathy Mercer of Chadbourn; four grandchildren, Katherine Kiser, Evan Harville, Joanna Harville and Tiffany Arp; two great-grandchildren, Meg and Meredith Kiser; two sisters-in-law, Hannah Cashwell and Betty Bennett; and many wonderful nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews. Essie also leaves behind a special friend and long term caregiver, Patricia Dawson; her dog, Dixie; and Pewee, her cat.

