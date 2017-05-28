Esteban Abonza Jr., 27, died Sunday, May 28, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

A Rosary Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Worthington Funeral Home with Father Joe Yager officiating. A graveside service will be held at Cherry Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Charles Dudley officiating.

Survivors include his parents, Teresa Ann and Esteban Abonza Sr. of Cerro Gordo; his paternal grandmother, Toriba Rios of Cerro Gordo; one sister, Sabrina Abonza of Fair Bluff; and two stepsisters, Nancy Britt of Boardman and Hope Mendez of Cerro Gordo.