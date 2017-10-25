Eva Pearl Balkcom Small, 77, died Thursday, October 19, 2017. The funeral will be held at 1 p..m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at Central Missionary Baptist Church, 443 West Virgil Street with Rev. David Flowers officiating. Viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 26 one hour prior to and following the service at the church. Burial will be in the Campground Cemetery. Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements. Surviving are one daughter, Shirley Small Hamilton of Whiteville; and one son, William Ray Small Jr. of Washington, D.C.

