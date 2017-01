Eva Thompson, 73, died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was born in Columbus County, the daughter of the late John P. and Atwood Jones Thompson.

Peacock Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by one sister, Margie Thompson Rhodes of Bladenboro; one brother, Tony Thompson of Tabor City.