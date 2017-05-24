Evelyn Aline Rogers, 72, died Monday, May 22, 2017 at her home. Born April 15, 1945 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Ottiwell and Evelyn Soles Watts.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Myrtle Green Cemetery, Tabor City.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Rogers of Loris, S.C.; three daughters, Norma Jean Dew of Chadbourn, Marva Dean Chester Locklear of Whiteville, Adriane Graham of Loris, S.C.; two sons, Shane Chester and Billy Wayne Chester, both of Loris, S.C.; four stepchildren, Pam Rogers of Rowland, Ricky Rogers and James Rogers, both of Fairmont, Billy Rogers Jr. of Loris, S.C.; three brothers, Randy Watts, Billy Watts, Winston Watts, all of Loris, S.C.; one sister, Diane Watts of Loris, S.C.; 21 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.