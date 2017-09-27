Evelyn Devane Simmons, 74, died Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Nellie Devane; her husband, Lloyd W. Simmons; and one sister, Louise Huggins.
A private service will be held. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Seifert of Florence, S.C. and Joanna Simmons of White Oak; and three brothers, James Devane of Leland, Bobby Devane and Roger Devane, both also of White Oak.
