Evelyn Inez Norris

Limericks by Bob Aldrich In his homeland security role

General Kelly will have as his goal

To bring law and order

And seal off the border

With a soldier-like border patrol.

The lobbyists will no longer romp.

The big boot of progress will soon stomp

On their open access

And abundant largess

As reform begins draining the swamp.

Poetry takes a certain mind-set.

A blank verse causes rhymers to fret.

If you don’t take the time to be sure it’s a rhyme

It’s like tennis played without the net.

