Evelyn Inez Norris, 79, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center.She was the daughter of the late James Lewis and Retha Irene Sarvis Norris. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Sheryl Jean Frick and Shelia Frick Harwood; and three siblings, M.C. Norris, Esther Hayes and Irene Stallings.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6at Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Spivey officiating.
She is survived by two sons, Thurmond Lee Frick and Melvin Boyd Frick, both of Whiteville; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.