Everette Wayne Fowler Sr., 85, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Loris Rehab Nursing Center. He was born Oct. 26, 1931 in Loris, S.C. the son of the late Harvey Wright Fowler and Gwendolyn Fowler and the widower of Nellie Strickland Fowler.

He was a farmer and retired from the SCDOT.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Loris, directed by Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. one hour prior to the service at the church. The family invites you to join them for a meal following the service at the church.

Survivors include two sons, John Fowler and Everette “Rette” Fowler Jr., both of Loris, S.C.; one brother, Buddy Fowler of Charlotte; and five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Horry County Firefighter Relief Fund, P.O. Box 3024, Conway, S.C. 29528 or to Patriot Hospice, 1008 3rd Ave., Conway, S.C. 29526.