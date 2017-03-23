Exlee Powell Norris, 80, formerly of Cerro Gordo, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and China Strickland Powell. She was also was preceded in death by two children, Glenda and Ronnie Norris; and three siblings, Walter Gordon “Dock” Powell, Wilbur T. Powell and Stoney Joe Powell.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn
She is survived by five children, Beverly Norris Cooke of Centenary, S.C., Deborah N. Dyson of Chadbourn, Donna N. Haynes of Nichols, S.C., Monty Norris of Cerro Gordo and Beth Norris of Orrum; three siblings, Carrie P. Blackwell of Chadbourn, Fannie P. Blackwell and Kitty P. Graves, both of Cerro Gordo; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
