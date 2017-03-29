Faye Inman McClary, 73, went to be with her Lord Monday, March 27, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.

She was the daughter of the late Milton Arch and Willow Mae Kissam Inman

Mom loved and served her Lord and loved people. Those who knew her know that she is now worshipping at the throne of our Savior.

The family will receive friends from 1:30–2:45 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Worthington Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the funeral home with Pastors Dale Hester and Bobby Smith officiating. Interment will be in the McClary Family Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, David Oliver McClary Jr. of the home; one daughter, Sheila F. McClary of Evergreen; two sons, David Kipling McClary (Gracie) of Whiteville and Milton Brant McClary (Charity) of Evergreen; siblings, William Milton “Willie” Inman (Joyce) of Evergreen and Dixie Inman Carter of Whiteville; three grandchildren, Sara Grace McClary Brown (Matthew), Nicole LeAnne McClary and Zachary Milton McClary; and one great-grandson, Samuel Matthew Brown.