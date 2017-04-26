Flossie Mae Bowens Hamilton, 69, died Monday, April 24, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Little Prong Missionary Baptist Church, 4501 Little Prong Road, Ash. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Sunday, April 30 following the service at the church. Burial will be in Little Prong Cemetery.

Surviving are her daughters, Denise Williams of Poplar, S.C., Sheila Hamilton of Ash, Lynette Butler and Allice Hamilton, both of Wampee, S.C. and Gwendolyn Hamilton of Shallotte; one son, Tyrone Hamilton of Wilmington; four sisters, Helen Hankins of Ash, Elaine Bellamy of Sandridge, S.C., Eunice Smith and Emma Wilkerson, both of Anderson, S.C.; and two brothers, Samuel Bowens and Jimmy Ray Bowens, both of Ash.

Friends may visit the family at 4308 Little Prong Road, Ash.