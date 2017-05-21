Floyd Green Benton, 83, went to be with God Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. He was born July 26, 1933 in Columbus County, to the late Valery James Benton Sr. and Hettie Jane Green Benton. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by eight siblings, Marjorie (in infancy), Kathleen (in infancy), James Franklin “Buster” Benton, Valery James Benton Jr., Rachel Benton Dubay, Louise Benton Riley, Betty Benton Hubbard and Sudie Benton Williamson.

Floyd graduated from Cerro Gordo High School, attended Campbell University, and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

He served in the Air Force for 23 years; after his retirement from the Air Force, he enrolled at Southeastern Community College, earning an Associate degree in Licensed Practical Nursing. After completing his nursing coursework, Floyd worked in the nursing field for 25 years, primarily at the Fair Bluff Medical Clinic with Dr. Rose Farias, Debbie, and Terri.

Floyd was a member of Cerro Gordo Baptist Church and attended Living Word Christian Church.

The viewing will take place from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Living Word Christian Church. The funeral service will be held immediately afterward at the church, with Rev. Ron Fields and Willard McPherson officiating. Interment will take place in the Chadbourn Memorial Cemetary after the service. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is handling the arrangements.



Floyd is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Wilcox Benton of the home; three children, Ida Benton Slawson and Nancy Benton Adcox, both of Cerro Gordo and James Floyd “Jamie” Benton (Chelsey) of Sumter, S.C.; one brother, Richard Earl Benton of Chadbourn; four grandchildren (with a fifth on the way), Bethany Tiffany (Curtis) of Cerro Gordo, Erin Schultz (Christian) of Alabama, Miranda Adcox of Laurel Hill and Colin Benton of Texas; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472; and Living Word Christian Church, 6374 Chadbourn Hwy., Chadbourn, N.C. 28431.