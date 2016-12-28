Frances B. Strickland, 63, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center after an extended illness. Born Jan. 1, 1953, in Robeson County, she was the daughter of John Barnhill and the late Sara Barnhill. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Alice Gail Strickland.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 29 in the Smith Family Cemetery in Chadbourn. Meares Funeral Home of Fair Bluff is handling the arrangements.

In addition to her father, she is survived by three sons, Randolph Jerome Russell, Jimmy Keith Russell and Anthony Dewayne Strickland; two daughters, Tonya Renee Strickland and Valarie Hurst; and one sister, Connie Barnhill Deaton.