Frances Hazel T. Barnes, 87, formerly of Fair Bluff, died Thursday, March 28, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. She was born in Horry County, S.C. Aug. 17, 1929, a daughter of the late James Floyd and Mary Alice Smart Turner.
A graveside service was conducted Friday, March 31 in the Powell Cemetery in Fair Bluff with Revs. Willard McPherson and Norberto Caraballo officiating. Meares Funeral Home of Fair Bluff handled the arrangements.
She is survived by one son, Calvin Eugene “Gene” Barnes of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one daughter, Frances Elizabeth “Beth” Caraballo of Whiteville; one brother, Charles Lynn “Tuffy” Turner, of Blacksburg, S.C.; one sister, Mavedeen Huskey of Newport News, Va.; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
