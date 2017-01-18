Frances Mildred Gore Worthy, 90, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at home. Mildred was born April 24, 1926 to the late Jim C. and Eva Long Gore of Nakina. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Worthy; her sister, Letha Kay Gore Rossi; and her brother, Hubert Gore.

Visitation will be held at from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Happy Home Baptist Church in Nakina.

She is survived by her daughter, Frances Worthy Stephens; one sister, Hester Gore Simmons; one stepsister, Linda Collins; and one stepbrother, Ray Shelley.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Happy Home Baptist Church, 2670 Happy Home Church Road, Nakina.