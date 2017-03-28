Frances Raynor Gonda, 72, died Saturday, March 26, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Wellington and Mary Eliza Raynor; her husband, Thomas M. Gonda Sr.; three brothers, Frank, David and John Raynor; and two sisters, Margie Wright and Eunice Smith.

An open viewing will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. officiated by Revs. Randy Andrews and Daren Andrews. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas M. Gonda Jr. of Huntersville, Brad Gonda of Columbia, S.C.; two brothers, Roscoe Raynor of Dublin, Edward Raynor of Newborn, Ga.; two sisters, Lib Guthrie of Burlington, Shelby Warwick of Grays Creek; four grandchildren; and four step-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Open Door Ministries, 2704 E. Broad Street, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337 or Richardson Missionary Baptist Church, 9842 Center Road, Bladenboro, N.C. 28320.