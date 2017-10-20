Frank E. Allen, 91, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. He was born May 21, 1926 on the sandy banks of the Black Swamp in Bladen county. He was predeceased by his first wife and the mother of his children, Ava Gray Edwards Allen, his eldest daughter, Peggy Jo Allen McCormick; his second wife, Mildred Nance Allen; and three sisters, Edna Allen Robertson, Ida Allen Williamson and Treva Allen Ward. He was a Christian. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at Abe Branch Holiness Church in Bladenboro. Burial will be in Hursey Cemetery in Bladenboro. He is survived by one daughter, Vicky Allen of Bladen County; one son, Frankie Allen of Portsmouth, Va.; his stepdaughter, Margaret Colbert of New Bern; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

