Fred Theodore Boone, 86, died Monday, April 17, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. He was the son of the late Allen Boone and Amy Pierce Boone.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 24 at Mount Hebron AME Zion Church, 570 Red Bug Road, Hallsboro. Burial, with military honors, will be in Hallsboro Memorial Park. Viewing will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Monday, April 24 following the service at the church.

Surviving are her son, Erik Boone of Whiteville; one stepdaughter, Natalie Saunders of Whiteville; and one sister, Essie Novella Faison of Whiteville.