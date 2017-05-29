Freddie Campbell, 74, died Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center.
Viewing was held Sunday, May 28 at S&L Funeral Home in Fair Bluff. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 29 in the funeral home chapel, 810 Conway Road, Fair Bluff with Pastor Rev. Rodney McCorkle officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, S.C.
He is survived by three daughters, Denise C. Parker, Karen J. Campbell and Nina Ross; one brother, Gregory L. Campbell; one sister, Shirley Covington; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
