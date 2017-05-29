Freddie Campbell

Limericks by Bob Aldrich In early morning as I take my walk

The bird songs are like a pep talk.

They give inspiration

For limerick creation

From the rhymes and the verses I stalk.

I’ve discovered the longer I live

My brain’s less a sponge, more a sieve

Things just do not connect

And sometimes I suspect

My brain’s gotten some stray laxative.

Our Congress is not doing its job.

Law-making their politics rob.

We need inspiration

And less confrontation

Otherwise Congress is just a mob.

