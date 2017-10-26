Furnie Deaver, 71, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pearl Deaver; two sisters, Jeanette Deaver and Martha Stubbs; and one brother, John Deaver. The family received friends Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 25 at First Assembly of God Church in Bladenboro with Rev. Anthony Hardin officiating. Burial was in Singletary Cemetery in Butters. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann Deaver of the home; two daughters, Annette Nance and Amelia Storms; two brothers, JT Deaver and Ray Deaver, both of Bladenboro; one sister, Mary Davis of Hampton, Va., four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

