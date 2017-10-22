Gary Ray Munce Sr., 62, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center. He was the son of Lucy Gray Bowen and the late Paul Mitchell Munce.

He was a manager with Hardee’s for a number of years and also worked in New Orleans on the Oil Rigs.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Galeed Baptist Church Cemetery in Bladenboro. McKenzie Mortuary of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include his mother, Lucy Gray Bowen of Whiteville; one son, Gary Ray Munce Jr. of Chadbourn; two daughters, Misty Lynn Munce and Ashley Diane Munce Cheek, both of Stem; and five grandchildren.