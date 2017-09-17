Mr. Gene Audrey Jones Sr., 77, of Charlotte and Whiteville entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. A native of Whiteville, he was the son of the late William Wayland Jones Sr. and Carrie Mae Jones. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William (Billy) Wayland Jones Jr.

Growing up on and around the tobacco fields of North Carolina, Gene had a very grounded approach to life, which greatly impressed and influenced his two sons, Gene and Chris. A hardworking man, Gene managed his own insurance agency, which allowed him to touch and support the lives of numerous people and families throughout the Carolinas. With his warm, friendly, and selfless touch, Gene developed an impressive following of friends and clients. The family would like to thank each of those friends for their love and support.

Gene will be remembered for his love of life. He was passionate about sports and played golf and tennis with his boys and friends whenever he could. A day at the beach or on a boat either fishing or water skiing was always a perfect day for him. He grew up near Darlington and loved fast cars and watching car racing. Gene also enjoyed shagging and would show off the dance skills that he learned in his youth on Ocean Drive to whoever would watch. And he loved the life of his church community in Charlotte, Calvary Church, and was dedicated to the church and cemetery his family helped found more than 125 years ago near Whiteville, Shiloh Methodist Church. He shared his passions with all who knew him.

A devoted Christian, Gene was not afraid of death. He loved Jesus and firmly believed that He was in control. Gene loved life and every moment that he could spend with his wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and his grandchildren, Alex and Audrey, whom he adored. He was blessed to be surrounded by an incredible amount of love at his passing.

Surviving Gene is his beloved wife, Janice Ammons Jones; two sons, Gene Audrey Jones Jr and his wife, Benji Taylor Jones, of Raleigh and Christopher Sterling Jones of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Daniel Alexander Jones and Audrey Elizabeth Jones, both of Raleigh; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Jones of Whiteville; and nephews, Ken Jones and Bobby Jones, both of Whiteville.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Gene’s healthcare providers, Chris Teigland, MD, Earl Burgess III, MD, and Stephen Switek, PA, for their care at the Levine Cancer Institute; Ryan Shelton, MD, for his care at the Mecklenburg Medical Group; and to the incredible team at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Southminster.

A memorial service celebrating Gene’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Home in Charlotte. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at a reception at Hankins and Whittington. Please come and share as we remember Gene and celebrate his life. Gene will be buried at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations in his memory to the Shiloh Church Cemetery Fund, Inc. or the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Southminster.

