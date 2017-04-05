Geneva L. Long, 93, died Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Born May 19, 1923 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late James Ransom and Lettie Long and the widow of Henry Joe Long.In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Tony Long.

Visitation was held Tuesday, April 4 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Ward Cemetery, Mooney Ford Road, Nakina.

She is survived by two sons, Bobby Joe Long and Guy Long, both of Nakina; one sister, Hallie Jacobs of Tabor City; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.