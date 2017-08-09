Geneva Long, 89, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. Born Oct. 17, 1927 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Prosper Stanley and Eva Lula Stanley and the widow of Samuel Lester Hardie Sr. and Willie Long.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by three sons, Lawrence Ronald Hardie, William Hardie, Samuel Lester Hardie Jr.; one daughter, Shelvia Jean Bishop; four brothers, Fred Stanley, Robert Stanley, Delphus Stanley, Etheridge Stanley; and one sister, Mary Rote.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Sweet Home Baptist Church in Clarendon. Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 10 one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Inman Ward Funeral Home

She is survived by three sons, Johnny Hardie of Leland, Roger Kenneth Hardie of Rieglewood and Mitchell Wayne Hardie of Calabash; one brother, Thomas Stanley of Clarendon; one sister, Cleo Flowers of Wilmington; 11 grandchildren; and 15 greatgrandchildren.