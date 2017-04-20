Genora “Little Buddy” Moore, 81, of Buckhead died Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was the son of the late Willie Richard Moore and Bessie Baldwin Moore and was preceded in death by a granddaughter.

He was a carpenter by trade and was a member of Mt. Sinai Holiness Church.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Mt. Sinai Holiness Church. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the church with Elder Mike Jacobs officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Mable Jones Moore of the home; three daughters, Dinah Lynn Cobb and Alice Faye Nolan, both of Bolton and Rose Marie Jacobs of Buckhead; one son, Adam Dwayne Moore of Buckhead; two sisters, Pauline Webb of Lake Waccamaw and Carrie Marvin of Whiteville; one brother, Boyd Moore of Buckhead; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.