Mrs. Gertrude Duncan Cox, 97, died April 18, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Born Oct. 14, 1919 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late John Beacher Duncan and Addie Victoria Ward Duncan and the widow of Byron Franklin Cox.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers; two sisters; one granddaughter, Farah Cox; and son-in-law, Robert Bollinger.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Inman Ward Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Sandy Plain Baptist Church. Burial will be in Norris Cemetery.

She is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Ann Cox Bollinger of Matthews, Saundra Cox Stevens of Tabor City, Sheila Cox Rowell (Michael) of Columbia, S.C.; one son, Richard Arnon Cox (Janie) of Whiteville; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.