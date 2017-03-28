U.S. Air Force Ret. TSGT Gilbert H. Taylor, 75, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.He was born July 29, 1941 in Puerto Rico. Preceding him in death are his parents, Harold and Anna Taylor; his wife, Faye; and one brother, Robert Taylor.

He proudly served 20 years in the Air Force including time during the Vietnam War. After his retirement he worked with Black & Decker and the Ft. Bragg Commissary. He greatly enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting.

A funeral service is planned for 2 p.m. Monday, March 27 at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church officiated by Rev. John Cook. Friends will be greeted from 12:30- 1:45 p.m. in the Gathering Hall. Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Sullivan’s Highland Funeral Service & Crematory in Fayetteville.

Gilbert is survived by his very special friend of many years, Joan Elliott; sister-in-law, Kay Taylor; and many uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Snyder Memorial Baptist – Carpentry Ministry.

