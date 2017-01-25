Gladys Brant Maracle, 97, went to be with her Lord Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. She was at her home with her daughter and grandchildren at her side.

Gladys was born April 26, 1919 in Deseronto, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Peter Joseph and Delia Brant.

Gladys was predeceased by her mother, Delia Scero Brant; father, Peter Joseph Brant; baby, Delia Jean Maracle; three brothers Russell, Burnett and Morley Brant; a son-in-law, William H. Lewis; and husband Morris Maracle.

She graduated from Deseronto High School at 16 years old and was a graduate of Peterborough Teachers’ College in 1939. Her teaching career began in a one-room schoolhouse. Later her path included teaching in mission schools, public schools, teaching special needs students and being a principal.

She then returned to the classroom where she retired from the Quinte Mohawk School after a 36-year career. She had a passion for children and supported several organizations that care for Native American children and families in need. She also supported Gideons International and The Humane Society.

More than anything, Gladys loved Jesus. Her faithfulness to pray with her family daily is a cherished legacy. Gladys was a member of the Mohawk Pentecostal Church in Canada. She served on the Board of Directors for the Tyendinaga Bible College.

Locally, she attended Living Word Church in Chadbourn. She taught the Ladies Sunday school class at her former church and occasionally played piano for song services.

Retirement provided a good opportunity for Gladys to expand her horizons. She was an accomplished artist, quilter and pianist. After moving to N.C. to be with her daughter and family, Gladys became involved in several organizations. She was a long-time member of the Lake Waccamaw Extension and Community Association through which she won awards for her chair weaving, art work and crocheting.

Gladys attended upholstery classes through SCC and masterfully upholstered chairs and couches. She was a volunteer at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville and taught a class on knitting plastic environmental tote bags.

She was an avid reader. Gladys was always ready to travel and see new places. She stayed current with the news and enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. However, she especially enjoyed watching the Gaithers and David Jeremiah. Even at age 97, she challenged herself to Bible trivia on her BlackBerry, a gift from her grandson.

She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her daughter, Elaine Lewis; granddaughter, Kellie Lewis; grandson, Jonathan Lewis; her “baby” Laci; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 in the chapel of Peacock Funeral Home, Madison Street, Whiteville. The service will be conducted by Pastor Ron Fields and Pastor Willard McPherson. We take comfort in our wonderful memories and the words of Gladys’s favorite scripture ~ 1 Thessalonians 4:16-18: For the Lord Himself shall descend from Heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trumpet of God; and the dead in Christ shall rise first; then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so shall we ever be with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words.

The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the Lake Waccamaw EMS team, Dr. John Hodgson and to the many friends and family who extended their condolences in so many ways.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or to the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, to be used to enhance the on-campus school library.