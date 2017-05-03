Jesus called Gladys Canady Benton, 90, by name Monday May 1, 2017 and the gates of Heaven swung open and she walked the streets of gold to at last come face to face with the one who unselfishly gave His son so that she could have eternal life. Mrs. Benton was born to Lee and Estus Grice Canady May 18, 1926. She was preceded in death by her son, Dale Benton; and husband, John (J.T.) Benton.

She was known throughout the community as a kind, loving and compassionate Godly woman. She was a member of Carvers Creek Methodist Church where she honored God with her voice in the choir. Gladys also enjoyed canning and freezing vegetables and tending to her numerous flower beds. She was well known for her talent with a needle, thread and sewing machine; making garments and alterations for men and women alike. Her greatest love was that of her Lord and Savior, her husband, children and grandchildren.

Her family is left to cherish the memories of a precious, affectionate soul that loved them with the deepest of devotion in an endless and unselfish way that very few are fortunate enough to know.

Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Bladen-Gaskin funeral home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be heldat 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Carvers Creek Methodist Church with Rev. Jimmie Tatum officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Surviving Mrs. Benton are a daughter, Frances (Alex) Williams of Riegelwood, whom she cherished and adored; daughter-in-law, Cathy (Kenneth) Thornton of Kelly; grandchildren, Randy (Jan) Williams, Monique Williams, Cindy (Dean) Robinson, Ryan (Kristi) Thornton; great-grandchildren, Dana (Carsen) Scott, Alex Williams, Alyssa Williams, Tyler Robinson, Andrew Robinson, Maddox Thornton; great-great granddaughter, Kynley Scott. Loving, helpful friends John and Linda Smith whom she claimed as her own.