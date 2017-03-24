Gladys Dowless Pharr, 95, died Thursday, March 23, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nealey and Alta Dowless; her husband, White C. Pharr Sr.; and two brothers, Warren and Gurney Dowless.

She worked for more than 20 years at Veder Root in Elizabethtown as an inspector and then served as a greeter for Walmart for 20 years.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Beth Car Presbyterian Church, 12204 Hwy. 87 W., Tar Heel officiated by Rev. Mae Craven. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

She is survived by one son, White “Bo” C. Parr Jr. of Tar Heel; two daughters, Julia Freeman and Jackie Hursey, both of Dublin; three brothers, Cletus Dowless, Harold Dowless and Kenneth Dowless, all of Bladenboro; a special son, Scotty Tolar of Mississippi; one sister, Sally O’Sullivan of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.