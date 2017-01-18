Gloria Marie “Lou” FormyDuval Buffkin, 66, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. She was born Jan. 28, 1950, to the late Graham FormyDuval and Clara Mae Hickman FormyDuval. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Freddie and Joe FormyDuval; and a sister, Bobbie Stanley.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Hallsboro Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the family home on Sam Potts Hwy. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, Village Road Chapel, 525 Village Road, Leland is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include two sons, Graham Buffkin and Scott Buffkin, both of Tabor City; two sisters, Shirley FormyDuval and Linda Pope, both of Hallsboro; and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gloria FormyDuval Buffkin memorial fund, TMCfunding.com.