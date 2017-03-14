Grace Camille Burney, 60, died Sunday, March 12, 2017. She was preceded in death by one son, John Olan Burney.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. officiated by Rev. Sam McLeary. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Whiteville.
Grace is survived by her parents, Gethro and Grace Burney of Whiteville; four sons, Matthew Allen Burney, Marshall Van Griffin and Jeremy David Griffin, all of Whiteville, Mallory Dan Griffin of Indiana; one daughter, Nancy Grace Johnson of Whiteville; one brother, Ronnie Burney of Elgin, S.C.; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Grace Camille Burney
Grace Camille Burney, 60, died Sunday, March 12, 2017. She was preceded in death by one son, John Olan Burney.