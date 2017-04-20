Grace Olene Walters Utley, 96, died Wednesday, April 19, 2017. She was the daughter of the late H.G. Walters Sr. and Grace Short Walters and was preceded in death by two daughters, Nancy U. Floyd, Wanda U. Williams; and a brother, H.G. Walters Jr. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Fred Senter officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:45-1:45 p.m. prior to the service Saturday, April 22 in the church parlor. Burial will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery. McKenzie Mortuary is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include one daughter, Janie U. Perrin of Charlotte; one son, James W. Utley of Raleigh; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.