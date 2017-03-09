Our mom, Grace Ward Williams, 97, passed away quietly at home Wednesday, March 8, 2017. She was born Nov. 3, 1919 in Nakina.

The daughter of the late Arthur and Fairy Ward, she was the oldest and last survivor of seven siblings. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Williams; and a beloved son, Larry Williams.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Union Chapel Pentecostal Church with interment in Henry Williams Family Cemetery in Shallotte. Casketbearers will be Mikey Hyatt, Christan Williams, Jeffrey Williams, Nick Williams, Daniel Williams, Tanner Hyatt, and Farron Holden as Honorary Casket bearer.

She is survived by two daughters, Emily Riddle of Shallotte and Gale Englert of Lake Waccamaw; one son, Warren Williams and wife, Karen, of Granbury, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Williams of Shallotte; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

