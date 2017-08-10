Gracie McDuffie

The News Reporter

Gracie McDuffie, 68, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 at Columbus regional Healthcare.
Final rites will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Jerusalem Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 2713 Joe Brown Hwy. in Chadbourn with Rev. Eric McCollum and Bishop Fredrick Murray officiating. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at S&L Funeral Home in Fair Bluff. Burial will be at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry McDuffie; three daughters, Alice Faye Black, Angela Denise McDuffie, Princess Ann McDuffie; one son, Jerry L. McDuffie; three brothers, Clio Hunter, Eugene Hunter, Derrick Black; two sisters, Brenda Johnson, Lena Mae McMillian; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.