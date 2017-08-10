Gracie McDuffie

Limericks by Bob Aldrich Numerous lake sightings have occurred

Of our elusive national bird

To glimpse the bald eagle

Find its head - so regal

When its distinctive high “kleek” is heard.

A young carpenter had to complain

When he left his nail gun in the rain.

His wife chose to procure

A rust brown manicure.

So for both, rusty nails now remain

Our weather forecasters may blunder

Due to the high pressures they’re under.

They watch each other’s shows

To see how the wind blows.

The trade calls it stealing the thunder

