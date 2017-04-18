Grady Lee Nealy, 75, went to be with his Lord Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was the son of the late Feris Ted and Essie Cartrette Nealy. Grady was a maintenance supervisor at National Spinning Company with 50 years of service.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Worthington Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the funeral home with Revs. Jonathan Simmons and Heath Conner officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Nobles Nealy of the home; four children, Donald W. Nealy (Cindy), Robbin N. Fowler (Eddie) and Chris Nealy, all of Chadbourn, Timmy Nealy (Tiffany) of Clarkton; two siblings, Dennis Nealy (Peggy) of Shallotte and Clara N. Lavalle (Ron) of Loris, S.C.; six grandchildren, Candace Fowler (Shane), Hannah Morris (K.C.), Stephen Nealy (Casey), Bobbi Canady (Cole), Donovan Nealy and Abby Nealy; and six great-grandchildren, Alyssa Morris, Cameron Bricker, Kenleigh Kinlaw, Kale Kinlaw, Kenzie-Rae Cartrette and Layla Nealy.