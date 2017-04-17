Grady Lee Nealy, 75, died Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was the son of the late Ted and Essie Cartrette Nealy.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Nobles Nealey of the home; four children, Donald W. Nealy of Chadbourn, Robbin N. Fowler of Chadbourn, Chris Nealy of Chadbourn, Timmy Nealy of Clarkton; two siblings, Dennis Nealy of Shallotte and Clara N. Lavalle of Loris, S.C.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Grady Lee Nealy
Grady Lee Nealy, 75, died Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was the son of the late Ted and Essie Cartrette Nealy.