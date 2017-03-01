Gray Pittman, 74, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

She was born in Columbus County Aug. 23, 1942 to the late Georgia Lee Brown and Juanita Miller Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Ronald Pittman.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Service, 3915 Oleander Drive. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4 in the funeral service chapel with Dan Bennett officiating.

She is survived by one daughter, Frances Pittman Mindak; one son, James Ronald Pittman Jr.; two brothers, Carl Brown and Douglas Brown; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center.

