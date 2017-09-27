Gregory Lavone Turner

Gregory Lavone Turner, 41, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. He was born Aug. 15, 1976 the son of the late Corine Turner Bethea.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Horace Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 11001 Old Hwy., 74 in Evergreen. The family will receive friends at 1214 Old Boardman Road, Evergreen.
He is survived by his father, James Bethea; three children, Tyquan Turner, Quanisha Turner, Quamain Turner; six sisters, Rashida Bethea, LeKeshia Bethea, Kayetta Bethea, Tameca Bethea, Adrena Hemingway, Velinda Ward; three brothers Harrington Ward, Darrell Hardie, Thurman Ward; a grandmother, Katie Carmichael; and one granddaughter..