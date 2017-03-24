Gregory Preston Strickland, 57, died Thursday. March 23, 2017. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his father, Harvey G. Strickland.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Elizabethtown Baptist Church in the fellowship hall followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Dr. David Elks and Rev. Nathan Morton will officiate the service. Burial will be in the Melvin Family Cemetery in White Lake.

He is survived by his mother, Ramona M. Strickland of White Lake; wife, Carol Chandler Strickland of White Lake; two sons, Chandler Strickland and Matthew Strickland, both of White Lake; and one sister, Teresa Strickland Hardee of White Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bladen County Emergency Services, P.O. Box 1646, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337.