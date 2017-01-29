Grover Colis Stocks, 73, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at his home. He was born Nov. 12, 1943 in Columbus County, the son of the late James Stocks and Mildred Faulk Stocks. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dale and Tiny Stocks; and one sister, Carolyn Ellis.

Grover worked in nuclear construction as foreman and pipe fitter.

The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at Peacock Funeral Home. His funeral service is planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Michael Calder officiating.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Bruhilda Stocks of Guideway; two sons, Colis Darin Stocks and wife, Carla, of Guideway, Kenneth Aaron Stocks and wife, Shannon, of Pireway; one brother, J.W. Stocks and wife, Brenda, of Guideway; one sister, Frankie Evans of Ash; three grandchildren, Jessica Stocks Sasser and husband, Michael, of Guideway, Victoria Stocks and A.J. Stocks, both of Pireway; and two great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at peacockfuneralhome.net.