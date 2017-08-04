Mr. Harold Franklin Foley, 80, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 at Lower Caper Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.

He was born Nov. 2, 1936 in Robeson County, a son of the late John Franklin and Corinn Britt Foley.

Mr. Foley was a member of Fair Bluff Baptist Church. He was also a member of the board of Deacons, director of Sunday school and served on various church committees.

He was co-owner of the B.H. Small Company in Fair Bluff for more than 62 years.

The family will receive friends from 10–11:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 5 in the Fair Bluff Baptist Church Christian Life Center. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 5 at the church with Dr. Ray Lundy and Revs. Neil Smith and Todd Padgett officiating. Interment will be in Powell Cemetery. Meares Funeral Homes of Fair Bluff is handling the arrangements.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Shirley Collins Foley of the home; one son, Kenneth Foley and wife, Carolyn, of Fair Bluff; two daughters, Sharon Foley Howell of Summerville, S.C. and Angela Foley Edwards and husband, Aaron, of Cerro Gordo; one brother, Larry Britt Foley of St. Pauls; five grandchildren, Grayson and Jennifer Foley, Channing and wife, Jenna Foley, Julianna Stewart Foley, Charles Foley and Katherine Corinn Edwards; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

Memorials made be directed to Fair Bluff Baptist Church, P.O. Box 217, Fair Bluff, N.C. 28439 or to Lower Cape Fear Care Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.