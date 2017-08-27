Harry Franklin Williamson, 62, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline Lee Williamson and Thomas Edison Williamson. He was also preceded in death by a son, Harry Chayse Williamson; and a grandson.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Darrel Cartrette officiating. Interment will be in Williamsons Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. one hour prior to the service Monday, Aug. 28 at the funeral home

He is survived by two daughters, Amy W. Williamson and Amanda L. Williamson, both of Cerro Gordo; three siblings, Tommy Williamson and Charles Wayne Williamson, both of Chadbourn and Staretta W. Cartrette of Lexington; four grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.