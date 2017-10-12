Hazel Fay Green Miller, 73, passed to be with our Lord Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Rose Strickland Green and Neil Montgomery Green and was also preceded in death by 12 siblings.

The family received friends from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites were held Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the funeral home with Rev. Danny Jeffers officiating.

She is survived by three children, two sons, Jerry Neil Nobles of the home, James Allen Nobles and wife, Tammie, of Chadbourn and one daughter, Rosa Brown and husband, Larry, of Chadbourn; five grandchildren, Kimberly Ann Kinlaw, Shaday Blackwell, Whitney Renee Blackwell, Samantha Kaye Blackwell and James Norman Nobles; eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Chavis, Chloe Palmer, Keggin Kinlaw, Carleigh Kinlaw, Joshua Snowten, Jr. Benjamin, Mahjair Benjamin, and Jada Barnes; one brother, Marshall Green of Cerro Gordo; four sisters, Shirley Green Hildreth of Wadesboro, Annie Green Parker of Clarendon, Helen Fairfax of Chadbourn, Evelyn Green Hinson of Cerro Gordo; and best friend and confidant, Kay Floyd.