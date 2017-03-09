Heath Callihan, 42, died Sunday, March 5, 2017 at High Point Regional Medical Center in High Point. He was the son of the late Vance Eugene Callihan and Geneva Rich Callihan. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Thomas Eugene Callihan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.
He is survived by one sister, Angela Michelle Callihan of Chadbourn.
Heath Callihan
