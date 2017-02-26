Helen Barfield Heustess, 87, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Mallory Heustess; and five siblings. She was the youngest child of the late Alice and Tracy Barfield.

She was a fixture at the Columbus County Department of Aging.

Visitation was held Sunday, Feb. 26 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church followed by the funeral service. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home of Elizabethtown handled the arrangements.

She is survived by her three children, Jack, Troy and Karen; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery Fund or the Columbus County Department of Aging.